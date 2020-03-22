FY2020 EPS Estimates for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ONE Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGS. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

ONE Gas stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson bought 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 508.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,287,000 after purchasing an additional 770,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,003,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,306,000 after acquiring an additional 126,872 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,283,000 after acquiring an additional 85,950 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

