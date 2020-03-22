FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Pool in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $6.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.63.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital started coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.60.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $167.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.54 and a 200-day moving average of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.80. Pool has a 1-year low of $156.01 and a 1-year high of $238.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.