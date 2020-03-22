FY2020 EPS Estimates for YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Raised by Analyst

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of YY in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.70.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. YY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99. YY has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. YY had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of YY in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of YY by 3,983.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YY in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of YY by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of YY during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

