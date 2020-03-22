Galore Resources (CVE:GRI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Galore Resources Inc (CVE:GRI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 69000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Galore Resources Company Profile (CVE:GRI)

Galore Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Minerales Galore, S.A de C.V., acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It principally owns 100% interest in the Dos Santos gold and base-metal property located in northern Zacatecas State, Mexico. Galore Resources Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

