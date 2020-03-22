Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLPI. ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of GLPI opened at $19.13 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,718.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and sold 55,801 shares worth $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

