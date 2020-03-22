Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.60. Gannett shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 2,108,184 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Gannett from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gannett has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Gannett alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Gannett news, CEO Michael Reed bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Also, Director Laurence Tarica bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gannett by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Gannett by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gannett by 2,298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 169,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Gannett by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.