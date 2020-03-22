Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garrett Motion from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

GTX stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTX. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $15,711,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 223,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after buying an additional 699,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 66,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth $9,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

