Gartner (NYSE:IT) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from to and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.50.

IT stock opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.24. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,699,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,279,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $107,863,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 422,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

