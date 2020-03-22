Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Price Up 34.5%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s share price rose 34.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.76, approximately 1,800,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,962,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

GEL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $604.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Chad Anthony Landry bought 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Also, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,030.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 190,157 shares of company stock worth $1,172,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 951.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 193.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 17,624 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

