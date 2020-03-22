Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GILT. ValuEngine lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $14,391,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,426,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

