Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,558 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $229.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

