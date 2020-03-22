GNC (NYSE:GNC) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.53. GNC shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 45,049 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $44.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GNC in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GNC in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GNC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GNC by 118.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of GNC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNC Company Profile (NYSE:GNC)

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

