Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

GDDY stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,247,477.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,657.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,069,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,990,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

