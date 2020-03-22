Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €132.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €167.00 ($194.19) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €148.00 ($172.09) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €129.85 ($150.98).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR stock opened at €63.78 ($74.16) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €113.61 and its 200-day moving average is €124.29. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.