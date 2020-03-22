Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc (CVE:GGM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 23250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$822,538.00.

The company has a market cap of $11.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,468 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

