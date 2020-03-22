Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 123,959 TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 123,959 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $4.66 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $472.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRST. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

