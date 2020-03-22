Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $229,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James D. Dee bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $89,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,395.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $364,515 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE:CRS opened at $14.87 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $781.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

