Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in istar were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of istar by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of istar by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of istar by 846.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of istar during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of istar by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get istar alerts:

istar stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. istar Inc has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46). istar had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 67.57%. The business had revenue of $128.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that istar Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. istar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of istar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

istar Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for istar Inc (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.