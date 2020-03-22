Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 286,996 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,996 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

SFM opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.