Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.15 Million Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Astec Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 20,592.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 668,433 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 669,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $5,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

ASTE opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.84 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

