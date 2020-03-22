Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.17 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $11.60 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

