Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.02

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 23926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $460.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Griffon had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $548.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Griffon by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 78,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Griffon by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Griffon by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

