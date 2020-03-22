Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up to $8.80

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.52, but opened at $8.80. Guess? shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 3,292,368 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess? currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Guess? alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $577.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $14,220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guess? by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $3,526,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Guess? by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after purchasing an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.