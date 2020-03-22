Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

