Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,664.29 ($21.89).

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,620 ($21.31) to GBX 1,315 ($17.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

LON HL opened at GBX 1,396.50 ($18.37) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,392.50 ($18.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,567.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,792.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Stephen Robertson acquired 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

