Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HARL opened at $22.00 on Friday. Harleysville Financial has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 23.49%.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

