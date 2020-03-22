Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HIG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,053,000 after purchasing an additional 272,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,763,000 after purchasing an additional 231,272 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,050,000 after purchasing an additional 286,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,572,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

