Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €48.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($56.40) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.98 ($65.09).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €36.26 ($42.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €43.20 ($50.23) and a 52 week high of €69.05 ($80.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.