Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

HAYN opened at $17.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $235.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Getz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Haynes International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

