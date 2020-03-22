HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Down to $36.34

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.98, but opened at $36.34. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 331,969 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

