Head to Head Comparison: B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) & International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial 12.52% 31.40% 4.64% International Money Express 6.14% 58.31% 11.20%

Volatility & Risk

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for B. Riley Financial and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A International Money Express 0 5 3 0 2.38

International Money Express has a consensus target price of $14.42, suggesting a potential upside of 80.21%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B. Riley Financial and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $652.11 million 0.60 $81.61 million N/A N/A International Money Express $319.60 million 0.95 $19.61 million $0.82 9.76

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express.

Summary

International Money Express beats B. Riley Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

