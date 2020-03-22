Head to Head Contrast: S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) versus Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

S & T Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares S & T Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S & T Bancorp $373.04 million 2.74 $98.23 million $3.09 8.38 Eagle Bancorp Montana $70.62 million 1.50 $10.87 million $1.95 7.98

S & T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S & T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares S & T Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S & T Bancorp 26.33% 10.43% 1.38% Eagle Bancorp Montana 15.34% 10.84% 1.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for S & T Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S & T Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.78%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than S & T Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of S & T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of S & T Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

S & T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. S & T Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S & T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. S & T Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

S & T Bancorp beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 58 branches located in 15 counties in Pennsylvania; 4 community banking branches and a leased branch in Ohio; and a loan production office in western New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; agricultural loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats. In addition, the company offers wealth management and mortgage loan services. It operates 22 branch offices and 19 automated teller machines, as well as various branches under the Dutton State Bank, Farmers State Bank of Denton, and The State Bank of Townsend brands. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

