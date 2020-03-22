Head-To-Head Survey: HL Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCCH) versus Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

HL Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HL Acquisition alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HL Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HL Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.00%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than HL Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HL Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million 3.91 $51.58 million $1.82 4.05

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of HL Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of HL Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HL Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition N/A 11.35% 1.00% Crescent Capital BDC N/A N/A N/A

HL Acquisition Company Profile

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.