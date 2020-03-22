Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 52,688 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HT. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $154.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.91%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 13,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 471,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,757.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,300 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 112,356 shares of company stock worth $1,182,993. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 248,263 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

