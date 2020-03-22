Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $222,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.33. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.79 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

