HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Up to $0.54

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.54. HEXO shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 371,817 shares trading hands.

HEXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on HEXO from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on HEXO in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.82 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 895.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,593,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 3,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,213,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

