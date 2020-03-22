Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 94000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

Hillcrest Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:HRH)

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

