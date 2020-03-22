Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.93.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.