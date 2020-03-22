HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) & DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Critical Contrast

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) and HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR alerts:

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR and HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR N/A N/A N/A HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR 3.09% 4.65% 2.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR and HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR and HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR $713.18 million 2.03 $65.40 million $0.42 14.88 HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR $6.18 billion 1.43 $258.51 million $2.51 33.82

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR beats DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

About HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays. It also offers photovoltaic related materials comprising conductive films; advanced films, RFID tags, foam products, and food wrap films; lithium-ion batteries materials, carbon brushes, and ceramics; resins, adhesives and tapes, and electrical insulating materials; base and process materials for printed wiring boards (PWBs); and white epoxy molding compounds for LED reflectors. In addition, the company provides automotive products consisting of molded plastics, poly-sheets, carbon sliding materials, SPD films, protective films, automotive batteries, and powder metal products; and industrial batteries and capacitors, as well as electrical equipment, including DC power supply units and systems, and uninterruptible power supply products. Further, it provides PWBs, such as high layer PWBs, high density multi wiring boards, and PWBs for IC testers; allergy diagnostic kits, tear total IgE detection kits, in-vitro diagnostic kits, and exosomal mRNA isolation kits, as well as regenerative medicine contract development and manufacturing services; and golf carts. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.