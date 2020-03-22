Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

HMLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $176.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

