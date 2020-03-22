HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HMST has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of HMST opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $553.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

In other news, Director James R. Mitchell purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ederer purchased 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $37,682.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $815,886.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,886 shares of company stock worth $328,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1,283.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.