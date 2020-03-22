Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HOOK. BidaskClub cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a current ratio of 10.53.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 360.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Igor Matushansky sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $70,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,756.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anders Lilja sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $146,585.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,304.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $414,033.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 711.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

