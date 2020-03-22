Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Global from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 658.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 67,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

