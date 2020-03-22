Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.36

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 141768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

HNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.35 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.20 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 million and a PE ratio of -5.74.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon North Logistics Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

