Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,557. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.