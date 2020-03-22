Host Hotels and Resorts Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of HST stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $161,686,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,725,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,694 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,074 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

