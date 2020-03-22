Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson (NYSE:HUD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Ltd. is a travel retailers primarily in North America. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates duty-paid and duty-free stores primarily in airports, commuter terminals, hotels and tourist destinations. Hudson Ltd. is based in EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. “

HUD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hudson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hudson from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

NYSE:HUD opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.03 million, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.91 million. Hudson had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hudson will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hudson by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,158,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,601 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hudson by 35.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hudson in the fourth quarter worth $2,061,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudson by 46,414.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,753,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

