Hugo Boss’ (BOSS) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.78 ($59.04).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €21.37 ($24.85) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €27.93 ($32.48) and a fifty-two week high of €65.18 ($75.79). The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is €38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.