I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.55

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.55 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 266520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Silverstein purchased 558,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $14,329,888.32. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $12,050,000.00.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

