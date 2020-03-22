Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Gap Down to $1.32

Shares of Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.32. Ibio shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 6,673,268 shares traded.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ibio stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 1,039.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,826 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of Ibio worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ibio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.